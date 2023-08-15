Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,560. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.