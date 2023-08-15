Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.55. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

