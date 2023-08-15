Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,445,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CWEGF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,152. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

