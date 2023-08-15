Critical Review: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) versus Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.49 $25.11 million $1.40 7.45 Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 2.64 $87.95 million $2.60 8.33

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 22.67% 13.38% 4.57% Byline Bancorp 22.38% 12.74% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FinWise Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats FinWise Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

