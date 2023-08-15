Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
