Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CROMF remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.