Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.02

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 20072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
