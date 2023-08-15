Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.02

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 20072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

