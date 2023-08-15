Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.60

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.60 and last traded at $102.29, with a volume of 159102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 55,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

