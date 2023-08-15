CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3,473.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194,689 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CSX worth $67,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,500. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.