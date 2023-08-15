Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.19% of Cummins worth $62,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMI traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

