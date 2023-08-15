CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s previous close.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Insider Activity at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 64,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $69,523.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,364 shares in the company, valued at $482,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,530 shares of company stock worth $167,208. Corporate insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.