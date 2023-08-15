cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Cap of $57.60 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,759.65 or 0.19623714 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $57.60 million and approximately $37.29 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

