CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jonestrading from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,192 shares of company stock valued at $991,515. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

