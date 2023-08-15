De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading 13.9% Higher

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEYGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec upgraded De La Rue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

