Dean Mintz Sells 33,333,334 Shares of Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz sold 33,333,334 shares of Cettire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.95), for a total value of A$100,000,002.00 ($64,935,066.23).
Cettire Stock Performance
About Cettire
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cettire
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Cettire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cettire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.