DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 22500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

