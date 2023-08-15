Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

