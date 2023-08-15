Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $9.73. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 89,023 shares traded.

DH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

