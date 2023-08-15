DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0216

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $173.52 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00278890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

