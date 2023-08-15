Desjardins Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$124.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRBZF

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Company Profile

PRBZF traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.