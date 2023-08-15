Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $205.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

