DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFILF stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

