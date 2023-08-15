DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFILF stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.