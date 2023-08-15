dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.58 million and $912.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00278107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,292,042 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9996593 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $240.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

