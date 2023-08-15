DICE Therapeutics (DICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect DICE Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock remained flat at $47.55 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.