DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

