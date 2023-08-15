Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 67,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 172,635 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $21.30.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

