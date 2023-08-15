Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 67,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 172,635 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $21.30.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.
About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF
The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Real Estate ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.