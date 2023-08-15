Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $433,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AAPD opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

