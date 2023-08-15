Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

