Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.42. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

