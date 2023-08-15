DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,466,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 4,000,779 shares.The stock last traded at $79.17 and had previously closed at $79.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,811.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 766,122 shares of company stock valued at $58,721,215. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.