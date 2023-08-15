Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

