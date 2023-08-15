Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $31.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dowa has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

