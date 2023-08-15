Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$7.50 during trading hours on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.