DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $113,000.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of KTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 15,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
