DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
KSM stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
