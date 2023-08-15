Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

