Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.52. 254,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,751. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.86.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

