Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 14,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,006. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

