Edward L. Kuntz Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,019. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,503,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 70.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $12,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

