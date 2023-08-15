Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 193,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 294,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,098. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

