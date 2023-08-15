eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eGain by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in eGain by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 567,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of -119.15 and a beta of 0.60. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.47 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

