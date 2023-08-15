Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $97,240.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

EA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.77. 1,713,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

