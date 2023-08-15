Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,711,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 2,187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,426.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

