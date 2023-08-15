Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317,000 shares during the period. Embraer makes up 5.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Embraer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

