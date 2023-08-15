Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,129,000 after buying an additional 697,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,200,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

ESRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 151,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.