Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after buying an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day moving average of $213.19. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.