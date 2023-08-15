Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,904 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

