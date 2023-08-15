Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 708 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $471.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

