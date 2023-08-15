Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,039,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,826,000 after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.