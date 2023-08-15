Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $2.11 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,255,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,189,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,320,000 after buying an additional 1,347,923 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,267,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,148,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COLB opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

