Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

